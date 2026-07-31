Can you swim, but wish you felt more comfortable, efficient, or confident in the water? If so, the SaddleBrooke Swim Club's popular "Let's Swim!" program may be just what you're looking for.

Offered free of charge to SaddleBrooke residents twice each year, Let's Swim! is designed for adults who already know how to swim but want to improve their technique, build endurance, increase confidence, and simply enjoy swimming more.

Fall 2026 Session

Classes occur on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday

Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 30 at 10 a.m. in the DesertView Pool

The program is taught by volunteer coaches from the SaddleBrooke Swim Club, many of whom are experienced Masters swimmers, instructors and lifelong advocates for healthy, active living.

But don't take our word for it.

One participant, Joan Whitney, described the program this way:

"We had so much fun! The clinic really addressed the areas we needed to work on. It was a comfortable, safe environment to learn in."

Another participant, John Suhr, had not swum in over a decade before enrolling:

"The organization was outstanding. The environment was fun, and the coaching was great."

Many participants arrive with concerns about breathing, stroke mechanics, endurance or simply a lack of confidence in deeper water. By the end of the program, they often discover that swimming can be easier, more enjoyable and far less intimidating than they imagined.

Kevin Shockey summed it up simply:

"Never thought I would feel safe in the deeper water."

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The atmosphere is intentionally welcoming and supportive. Participants work in small groups, receive individualized coaching and learn alongside others who share similar goals.

As one attendee noted:

"The other swimmers were kind and positive. It was a fun, safe environment to learn in."

The program has helped participants improve freestyle breathing, learn new strokes, swim more efficiently, and gain confidence in the water. Some graduates have even gone on to join the SaddleBrooke Swim Club and continue their swimming journey.

Participant Ron Mazurak offered perhaps the best endorsement:

"Absolutely. Hey, you're retired. If not now, when? And what's not to like about free?"

Why Try Let's Swim?

Whether your goal is fitness, recreation, or simply becoming more comfortable in the pool, Let's Swim! provides a friendly, encouraging environment to help you get there.

Space is limited, so watch for registration information coming soon.

Come discover why so many SaddleBrooke residents say "Let's Swim!" was one of the most enjoyable and rewarding activities they've tried.

I particularly like Ron's closing line. It's memorable, humorous and perfectly captures the spirit of the program. It would make a great pull quote in the newsletter:

"Hey, you're retired. If not now, when? And what's not to like about free?" — Ron Mazurak.

Take the plunge and start your swimming journey today! To sign up or learn more, send an email to Coach Lyn Moreno at lynmoreno310@gmail.com.

SaddleBrooke Swim Club: Making Waves!