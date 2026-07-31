As the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) makes the turn into monsoon season, our schedule is in full swing.

Ace of the Month was held on Monday, July 13 at MountainView. A few days of late afternoon rain at the start of the week gave the fairways a good soaking, but the course was ready for action for a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. Randi Roberts won KP #8 for 20+ handicap (sponsored by The Moore Advantage Team). Carolyn Harville won KP #13 for 19 or less handicap (sponsored by Andy’s Irrigation). And, we had a new member taking Ace honors. Newbie Kami Ver Woert captured low Net (70), and tied for low Gross (84) with Barb Laskowski. Kami and husband, Mark, have been in SaddleBrooke for three years, moving from Castle Pines, Colorado. Kami said, “I retired back in March from my job of 40 years. I keep busy with teaching group fitness classes at Spenga in Oro Valley, work with Treasure Trunk Estate Sales, and rep doTERRA Essential Oils.” Wow, and she still has time to golf!

In other news: Did you know that drop zones were added to our MPWGA local rules? On MV#4, the area between the cart path and the road near the green, where a large rock was recently placed for erosion control, has been deemed an immovable obstruction. If your ball comes to rest in this area, you are given free relief in the drop area. On TP#15, a drop area has been added when a ball enters the hazard—as an option with a one-stroke penalty (in addition to the standard hazard options).

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And, take a look at some of the exciting events yet to come.

Saturday, August 8 - King & Queen of Clubs (co-event with MPMGA)

Tuesday, August 18 - Beach Bum Babes (co-event with MPWGA, SBRWGA, SBWGA)

Tuesday, September 22 - Pick your Partner, followed by Business Luncheon

Tuesday, October 27 - Trick or Treat

Tuesday, November 3 - Coyote Classic

Tuesday, December 8 - Pick Your Partner, followed by Business-Holiday Luncheon

Please refer to mpwga.com for more information on local rules, club schedules and membership. See you at the turn!