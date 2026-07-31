Congratulations to our outstanding putters for the first half of 2026!

First Quarter Winners

Gross Average

(Place – Player - Player Average Score)

First place - Craig Griffin - 36.4

Second place - Jim Jevne - 36.6

Third place - Tom Johnson - 37.2

Net Average

(Place - Player - Average Net Score)

First place - Jim Wilkin - 35.0

Second place - Lee Edmonson - 36.0

Third place - Mike Mueller - 36.3

Most Improved (Strokes Improved from the Previous Quarter)

(Place - Player)

First place - Dan Mikolitis

Second place - Al Storey

Third place -Roger Shamburg

Second Quarter Winners

Gross Average

(Place - Player - Average Score)

First place - Robert Berkley - 36.0

Second place (tie) - Mike Sachse -37.6

Second place (tie) - Al Weigel - 37.6

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Net Average

(Place – Player - Average Net Score)

First place - Clarence Johnson - 36.0

Second place - Jim Pyle - 36.3

Third place - Dave Barta - 36.4

Most Improved (Strokes Improved from the Previous Quarter)

(Place – Player)

First place - Ric Nicholson

Second place - Bill Rodgers

Third place - Dave Barta

Join the SaddleBrooke Men's Putters

Looking for a fun way to improve your putting while enjoying some friendly competition?

We meet every Thursday morning on the main SaddleBrooke putting green:

10 a.m. during the winter

9 a.m. during the summer

Each week we play 18 holes (Par 36) using handicaps to create balanced teams competing for cash prizes:

Team prizes: $3, $2 and $1

Individual Gross prizes: $5, $3 and $1

Individual Net prizes: $5, $3 and $1

The cost is just $1 per week to play, plus an annual $25 membership fee.

Never played with us? Your first round is free as our guest! Simply arrive about 15 minutes before the start time, introduce yourself, and join the fun.