Congratulations to our outstanding putters for the first half of 2026!
First Quarter Winners
Gross Average
(Place – Player - Player Average Score)
- First place - Craig Griffin - 36.4
- Second place - Jim Jevne - 36.6
- Third place - Tom Johnson - 37.2
Net Average
(Place - Player - Average Net Score)
- First place - Jim Wilkin - 35.0
- Second place - Lee Edmonson - 36.0
- Third place - Mike Mueller - 36.3
Most Improved (Strokes Improved from the Previous Quarter)
(Place - Player)
- First place - Dan Mikolitis
- Second place - Al Storey
- Third place -Roger Shamburg
Second Quarter Winners
Gross Average
(Place - Player - Average Score)
- First place - Robert Berkley - 36.0
- Second place (tie) - Mike Sachse -37.6
- Second place (tie) - Al Weigel - 37.6
Net Average
(Place – Player - Average Net Score)
- First place - Clarence Johnson - 36.0
- Second place - Jim Pyle - 36.3
- Third place - Dave Barta - 36.4
Most Improved (Strokes Improved from the Previous Quarter)
(Place – Player)
- First place - Ric Nicholson
- Second place - Bill Rodgers
- Third place - Dave Barta
Join the SaddleBrooke Men's Putters
Looking for a fun way to improve your putting while enjoying some friendly competition?
We meet every Thursday morning on the main SaddleBrooke putting green:
- 10 a.m. during the winter
- 9 a.m. during the summer
Each week we play 18 holes (Par 36) using handicaps to create balanced teams competing for cash prizes:
- Team prizes: $3, $2 and $1
- Individual Gross prizes: $5, $3 and $1
- Individual Net prizes: $5, $3 and $1
The cost is just $1 per week to play, plus an annual $25 membership fee.
Never played with us? Your first round is free as our guest! Simply arrive about 15 minutes before the start time, introduce yourself, and join the fun.