The courses were busy on Tuesday, May 26 as SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association-18 (SBWGA-18) hosted the SaddleBrooke Women’s Classic with 112 lady golfers from the MountainView/Preserve, SaddleBrooke Ranch and SaddleBrooke. What a wonderful way to enjoy golf, make new friends and bring the Robson communities together!

The game was a straight scramble in an ABCD format. The co-chairs, Jen Tomlinson and Judie Allen-Becker did a great job of intermingling the golfers. Competition was broken into four flights. The Ghost Peppers, Fresno Peppers, Serrano Peppers and Habanero Peppers. In addition to the scramble, players competed for four closest to the pin opportunities and a closest to the line drive. It was a great team event. Everyone had fun and every player was a winner!

First place winners in The Ghost Peppers flight: Judie Allen-Becker, Marci Whitehead, Lynn Wenzel and Amy Heinz. First place in the Fresno Peppers flight: Monika Bartko, Barb Verbus, Judy Grow and Kay Sullivan. Placing first in the Serrano Peppers flight: Jen Tomlinson, Jeana Hodges, Lisa Bower and Janice Roach. First place winners in the Habanero Peppers flight: Tracy McGeorge, Suzanne Stone-Griffith, Sandy Buonarigo and Linda Berg.

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Judie and Jen want to thank Donna Yon (MountainView/Preserve and Nanci Messner (SaddleBrooke Ranch) for taking the lead with their clubs to join in the fun. A big shout out to SaddleBrooke One ladies who also helped make this event a success: Lisa Graff, Brenda Brown, Michelle Lennox, Judy Melo, Jennifer Waggoner, Nancy Huffman, Gail Fosmire, Kathy Bussell, Suzanne Stone-Griffith, Maire Ryan, Cathe Krop, Carol Bidwell and Judy Fick.

Without sponsors we would not have events. Thanks so much to Hardin Brothers, the Women’s Classic sponsor for 2026!

Upcoming events for the SBWGA-18 are Member-Guest Day on Tuesday, July 7 and the LAGOS play day on Tuesday, September 15.