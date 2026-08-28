Well fellow softball aficionados, it’s mid-August and time to bang out the latest and semi-greatest in SaddleBrooke softball action.

Well, being as it’s Wednesday, August 12 and the Summer league started on Thursday, July 13, there ain’t a lotta news-but the softballers are about halfway through the Summer season, which ends on Tuesday, September 18. NO MATTER, as John Lee Hooker sings in “Boogie Chillen”, “it’s in me and it’s got to come out!”

First Up—Labor Day Tournament

Yep, Monday, September 7, the SaddleBrooke Softball Association will host its annual Labor Day Softball Tournament. Three or four regular games (Rec-Sidewinder, Community-Coyote, and Competitive) as well as its FIRST SIXTEEN (16”) INCH-SOFTBALL (mushball/Chicago-ball.) game. Yep, the game is played with a 16” circumference (instead of 12”) softball, with wood-only bats, no fielders’ gloves, and an UNLIMTED HEIGHT pitch-delivery arc. Oh yeah, 50 foot base paths as well (normal around here is 65-70 feet). And of course the usual neighborly camaraderie, free burgers, dogs, sodas, water, and chips, etc. (donations appreciatively received, naturally) will be offered. Practices for the historic event are Saturdays at 10:30 am at the softball field if you want to check it out. Talk about SaddleBrooke softball “dramedy!!!!” Where’s Bob “Mr. Baseball” Uecker when you need him? Well, I’ll be in the booth, so no sweat Ueck.

Summer League Action

Okay, in the meantime, despite a few rain-outs, there has been some summer league action.

On Mondays, in Recreational (single A), Debra Miller-State Farm Insurance is in control as it has taken three of the first four contests and is now 3-1. Taking the beating by the “Debs” is Your CBD Store, now at 1-3. The CBDers have gotta open a can of cannabidiol to get well cuz for the Monday teams, there are just four games left!!! But speaking of SMOKIN’, Rob “Mustang Rob” Lowry is banging Mr. Softball out to the tune of a .824 average! In Monday Community (AAA), Canine and Company have got Big Bear Garage Doors down on the ground and by the throat. The Doggies are 4-0 to the Bears 0-4. Oucheroo! With just 5 games left, the Bears had better come outta the den and start slapping the Canines around. Meanwhile Peter Romeo and Len Gann are pounding it for the Canines, both with .857 averages.

On Tuesdays, the Competitive league (AAAA) has Bubb’s Grub in command at 4-1 to Cactus Overhead Garage Doors’ 1-4. Well, with just five games left the Cacti gotta start sticking it to the Grubs. Trevis Miller is banging it out to the tune of a .867 average. Over in Community, there’s a battle with Catalina Family Dental at 3-2 and Beyond Clean at 2-3. With five games left, the Cleaners have an opportunity to get on top. Rick “try and get me out” Buonarigo is pounding it out at a .885 average, but even that AIN’T ENOUGH for top honors as Lynn Laureys is whacking it at a .917 clip!!! Mike Moffat is leading the league with three round-trippers.

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Wednesday is Sidewinder day (AA) and X-PERT Automotive has the wrench to Anne Glenn-Long Realty with a 4-1 record to the Glenners’ 1-4. The Realtors need to close a few deals as the contingency period is running out. Jay Crenshaw at .773 and Rob Lowry (again???) at .750 are leading that league in hitting.

Thursday is Coyote League day (65-plusers) and they’ve been able to get just 2 games in amid the raindrops. The Moore Advantage Real Estate is shocking Barron Electric as it has taken the first (and only) two games and sits at 2-0 to Barron’s 0-2. Five games left, but the Electrics need to get the current running.

This Summer, Friday has Competitive only and Cleere Law is giving the party of the second part, Brittni Guttman-Allstate the old wherein, wherefore, and furthermore to the tune of a 3-1 record to the Brittni’s 1-3. Rick Buonarigo, again is pounding Mr. Softball, in this league at a 1.000 clip!!!!

Speaking of “Dramedy”

In the meantime, if you’re looking to kill a few minutes with some of the greatest baseball comedy bits, turn off Andy and Perry and check out the following: “1864 Baseball” by Conan O’Brien; “2nd Marriage” by Woody Allen; “Nobody Will Ever Play Baseball” by Bob Newhart; “Who’s On First?” by Abbott & Costello; “Baseball” by Degenerate Comedy; “Baseball-Football” by George Carlin; “Dueling Hats” by Key & Peele; “Waiting for Guffman” outtake with Fred Willard and Catherine O’Hara; “Baseball Pitcher” by Jonathan Winters and “Not Cliff Johnson” by T. Sean Shannon.

It’s a Wrap

And if you want to check out some softball action, come on down to the field. Usually there’s some gabmeister who will be glad to fill you in on the softball association or you can check it all out at saddlebrookesoftball.com.

The current summer season runs to Tuesday, September 18. Then the softballers will take about a two to three-week break and be back at it around the second week in October. As the snowbirds start to drift back around by November 1, the leagues should fill up a bit, and the action should be hot.