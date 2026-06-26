Who gives a hoot? What is my name? In May, the MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) held their annual Moonlight Madness event, putting under the light of the moon. A real mystery, this owl has been showing up for years, thanks to MVLP member Karel Titone. One dilemma, the owl has never been given a name until now. At dinner the members were given the opportunity to submit their favorite idea for a name. Drumroll!!! And the winner is Sandy Valeton giving this famous owl the name “Otis”. Here’s to many more years with “Otis the Owl” as the Moonlight Madness Mascot. Hoot, Hoot, Hooray!!!

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