June may have brought the summer warmer temperatures and one day of stormy weather canceling play however that didn’t stop the Verde Sputters lady putters from racking up the Star Worthy Scores!! Mondays in June on the green were cozy as the ladies worked in 18 holes on the lower green while our fantastic golf staff worked their magic to prepare the upper green for summer. Bringing an attitude of fun and concentrated skill resulted in 8 ladies receiving star awards for scores under 40. All women who are not part of a sanctioned 9-hole or 18-hole golf league are invited to join, even if they’ve never picked up a putter. Simply grab a putter, a ball and a bottle of water and arrive at the main putting green behind the HOA-1 Clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays. What could be easier? Fun and putting challenges are guaranteed with hole in one celebrations a certain possibility!

June Holes in One

Turning in FOUR holes in one during one round were Karen Taylor, Gail Goede, Lana Steinert and Carol Jones. Three holes in one were tallied for Cathy Howard, Rhonda Nicholson, Deborah Gruniewicz, Shauna Rand, Lydia O’Connor and Diana Smith.

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Star Worthy Scores (39 and below) are recognized with a star on the player’s name badge. Stars in June were awarded to Gail Goede (33), Wendy Bellamy (34), Debbie Flato (36), Kathie Roberts, Lynelle Sing and Rhonda Nicholson (37) and Julie Long and Lynelle Sing (39). Gail Goede achieved low score recognition for the month of June with a 33!!

Bringing home the money hole prizes for June were Hazel Roper, Carolyn McClean, Sandy Jones and Cathy Howard.

If you have any questions about joining the fun, please reach out to Lydia O’Connor by email at lh1017ger47@gmail.com or call (507) 421-5640.