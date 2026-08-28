It was that time of year again when the MountainView Lady Putters dress and play “Hawaiian Goofy Golf”. Traversing from hole to hole putting as instructed. Whether using a weighted ball, with a mind of its own, definitely was a challenge but it doesn’t stop there, on to a child’s putter and ball, a badminton racket and yes even a pool noodle. More challenges to come with putting through a tunnel of books and up over a ramp with a hula hoop. Don’t forget to putt off the pink solo cup. Am I right handed or left handed?

Putting continued with a putt with the non-dominate hand, a blind putt through a hula shirt or a felt wall, animal figurines, leis and flamingos to obstruct the putting path. The fun didn’t end there as the ladies headed to the MV Clubhouse ballroom for a taco buffet and Hawaiian décor. The putters cast their ballots for the craziest/wackiest or most Hawaiian attire. Winners were Sandy Valeton, the most Hawaiian, and Sue Stone, for her craziest/wackiest outfit.

Awards were also given to the team members present with the highest overall scores and the lowest overall scores, Maria Miller, Sharon Greeson, Karel Titone, Celia Shaunessy, Dar Pitman and Barb Wallace taking the win for the most holes in one. The winners were presented with beautiful bracelets made and provided by Michelle Deal, member of the putters.

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The ladies are excited to have the opportunity to meet several of our sponsors as we honor them at our September Sponsorship Appreciation luncheon.

For more information about our club, upcoming events, photos of events and more, check out our website for the MountainView Lady Putters mvlputters.com. We putt each Monday on the HOA-2 Mountainview putting green next to the Golf Shop patio. GO PUTTERS!