SaddleBrooke Tennis Club celebrated the morning with a fun tennis and pop tennis social. It was amazing that the weather turned out so nice with a bit of cool overcast for our 8 a.m. tennis start time. Using the World Team Tennis format, we played both mixed doubles and same gender doubles all with cumulative scoring. Breakfast treats were provided to everyone as we gathered to remember our country and those that gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedom we have today.

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