On a sunny not-a-cloud-in-the-sky day, the Mountainview Lady Putters (MVLP) decked out in pink and white and traveled to SaddleBrooke Ranch for a fun 18-hole putting event on Wednesday, April 29.

The SaddleBrooke Ranchettes, our hosts, divided the 108 putters into teams of six, three from each club.

The course played tough, so, massive Congrats to MVLP winners…

First Place (tie): Barbara Bloch, Lorna Kitchen, Donna Vargas, Jean Kraus, Jan Talbot and Betty Weller

Barbara Bloch, Lorna Kitchen, Donna Vargas, Jean Kraus, Jan Talbot and Betty Weller Second Place: Marlyce Randall and Pat Storey

Marlyce Randall and Pat Storey Third Place: Jan Holland and Sandy Strack

Following the game was a taco bar lunch with warm chocolate chip cookies. Then a free raffle with prizes snuggled in bright sacks with multi-colored tissue paper spilling out. Each begging to be selected.

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Some may wonder—what’s the appeal of an all-female putting club?

To find out, I asked five participants, so you don’t have to.

Just fantastic fun. The kindness of people is unmatched. - Dynamic 84 years young Karel Titone (MVLP).

I always have so much fun. Even today with such a hard course. - Bernice Casey (RPSR) Member for three years.

Unmatched camaraderie… Like a sisterhood. - Valerie Shoemaker (MVLP) Super focused.

Love getting together. Meeting new people. Really makes my day. - Mary Anne Frelund (RPSR) smiled beneath her floppy hat.

I become a cheerleader supporting my teammates. - Corine Sturdivant (RPSR) master of the one putt.

Many thanks to the Ranchettes for such a fun time.