The headline above may be stretching reality just a bit. According to the AI definition of “revel,” the MPMGA golfers “take intense, unrestrained pleasure in something. We do take intense pleasure in playing golf, but playing in this heat can be anything but pleasurable. Still, we carry on every Thursday, and even an occasional Monday.

That rare Monday event happened recently during our Member Match Play Tournament. As I write, we have only completed the first two of three rounds, so I’ll just list the winners who will be headed to the finals on Thursday, July 16. The finalists are: Edward Hashim, Jim Donat, Randy Breier, Paul Christensen, Greg Ames, David Petty, David Jones, Glen Hanson, Rick Fernandez, Ric Hayward, Dick Helms and Alan Doan. Final results will have to wait until our next issue.

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On July 2 we played a two-man Chapman Scramble contest. Jim Donat and Ken See lapped the entire field in winning the first flight with a score of 12 under par. I wonder what they had for breakfast that morning or if there were performance-enhancing drugs involved. Bruce Keefer and David Jones took honors in flight two at only 7 under par. Mike Miller and David Cohen, Terry Marchione and Gary Walker, and Lowell Hegg and Dave Field all tied for first place in flight three with a score of just six under par. In flight four, Terry McCarthy and Glenn Deutsch won with a respectable nine under par.

While this merriment was taking place, I was in Utah playing with course raters from Golfweek Magazine. Our four-day trip included rounds at two public courses, Black Desert and Sand Hollow as well as the private Entrada at Snow Canyon Country Club. Besides first-rate golf, the resorts were magnificent and the mountain and cliff views were absolutely spectacular! Let me know by email at rjimg@comcast.net if you would like to know more about these resorts.