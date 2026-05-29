While some SaddleBrooke putting groups pause for the summer, the Verde Sputters continue to meet on the HOA-1 main putting green every Monday. Starting Monday, May 11, we beat the heat by gathering early; check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and putting starts at 9 a.m. It’s a beautiful time as the sun rises over the Santa Catalina mountains! We play the same nine holes—twice—using only the upper putting green. And our players come prepared with hats, sunscreen and plenty of water. All in all, it’s an enjoyable way to connect with friends and begin our busy summer weeks.

Summer also features an evening event where players can bring spouses or friends to enjoy dinner and a round of cool fun putting inside the Vistas. This year’s Summer Fun Night is set for Sunday, August 9. Members will receive more information as we get closer to the date.

Currently, our roster exceeds 110 women who own or rent a home in SaddleBrooke; since our Bylaws state that we can accept up to 130 members, now is your chance to join the fun! None of our members belongs to a sanctioned nine or 18-hole golf league. Some of us are just learning to putt, while others are casual golfers looking to fine-tune their skills. Regardless of your experience with a putter, you’ll find seasoned players who are more than happy to share tips and offer support.

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Throughout the year, we enjoy luncheons and putting tournaments with other groups from SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. Our volunteer teams coordinating each luncheon choose a worthy non-profit as the recipient of our 50/50 raffle. For example, at our April luncheon, we collected $218; half of that was sent to the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network and the other half went to “member extraordinaire” Donna Gruninger.

Annual dues are just $48 and are pro-rated depending on the month you join. Check us out by playing a round at no charge! Simply show up at 8:30 a.m. any Monday morning and we’ll get you on a team of friendly Sputters. If you have any questions, please contact Membership Chair, Lydia O’Connor, at (507) 421-5640 or send an email to lh1017ger47@gmail.com for more information.