All right softball fans of the Brooke (and beyond), here it is, Thursday, June 11 and the weather has turned hot ‘n heavy and so has the softball action!! It’s deadline time for the end of June issue of the Notes and your humble scribe is comin’ atcha with the latest and greatest (well, latest) in SaddleBrooke Senior Softball action.

Spring League Action

On Mondays, in Recreational, Debra Miller-State Farm Insurance and the Robson Communities are in an EPIC BATTLE!!! Shades of the ’51 Dodgers and Giants! Robson is holding a 3-2 league lead over the State-Farmer’s 2-3 with just two weeks left. And Charlie Kennedy, the octogenarian from “outerspacearian” continues to mind-boggle his softball compatriots with a .750 batting average while also “hovering up” pretty much anything coming his way in the infield. Shazam! Meanwhile, over in Community, X-Pert Automotive is 4-1 over Twin Lake Air’s 1-4 and with just two games left, it looks like the Motorheads have “wrenched” the Tinbenders into submission. Barry Adler and Len Gann are hammering Mr. Softball out at .857 and .864 clips respectively. But get this!!!! Ray “Pappy Van Winkle” Szpakowski has HAMMERED it out at .941 in 17 at-bats (that’s just ONE out, folks)!

Andy’s Irrigation has wrapped up the league title with a 4-1 record over Ann Fraley-Long Realty which is 1-4. There’s just two games left, so that all she wrote for the Realtors. Notables are Barry Emmons, who is doing some damage at .864 with a league-leading 3 “taters.” And teammate Mark Hojnacki is clippin’ it at .900 in 20 ABs.

Wednesdays have Sidewinder and Community action. In Sidewinder, Lynda Meyers-Long Realty is now 4-2 with Leah Kari Solutions on the other end at 2-4. Just two games left, and the only “solution” to avoiding cellarville is for the Leahs to win the next two games! Meantime, Dennis Purcell is punishing Mr. Softball to the tune of a .818 average in 22 ABs. Over in Community, it’s the tightest of tight battles, with The Moore Advantage Real Estate and Tom Ottaway – State Farm locked at 3-3. So the league title is up for the grabber! In just 14 at-bats, John Woolmington has pounded it out for a .929 average.

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Thursday is Coyote (65+) day. Players Pub finally lost a game today and so is 5-1. Red Earth Tile & Stone finally posted a win to avoid an “0-fer” season and is 1-5. But with just two games left, the Beerpounders have pretty much put the Stoners away for the season. John Molenar, in 17 ABs, is “doing it” at an .882 pace.

Friday has two leagues going this Spring with Competitive and Community. In Competitive, it’s a battle with three games left at this writing. So the league championship is still up for grabs! Oro Ford is 3-2 with Nara Brown – Long Realty close behind at 2-3. Mark Adolph is doing some damage for Nara Brown, stroking it out at .857 and Rick Buonarigo is batting .818 for Oro Ford. In Community, also with three games left, Ridgeview Physical Therapy is up against the wall at 1-4 to SaddleBrooke HOA#TWO’s 4-1. The Therapists could split, but they’ve got to win all three remaining games. Both Dale Pizzatola and Bill Spevak are cranking it at a .900 clip with 20 ABs respectively.

Post-Game Wrap

Well, our MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT was Monday, May 25 and is in the books. Appreciatively sponsored by Ambient Air Heating & Cooling and Debra Miller–State Farm Insurance. The results????? Three games—one team won, one team lost. “Nuff said! The burgers, brats and dogs were good, the sodas cold and the SaddleBrooke softball “dramedy” was enjoyed by all. The game announcers were especially good. Thanks to Sean Lewis for subbing for “tunemaster,” Leroy Johnson in his absence. NEXT UP? Our LABOR DAY TOURNAMENT, the first week in September. Put it on the calendar.

Well, I’m at my limit so that’s a wrap. Spring League games are daily, Monday through Friday, starting at 8 a.m. Practices are on Saturday when you can tune the bat and glove. If you want more info, come on down to the field. Or you can surf the Association at saddlebrookesoftball.com.