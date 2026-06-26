The Mountainview Lady Putters held their annual Moonlight Madness putting event on Friday, May 29. Beginning the beautiful evening with a dimly lit candlelight dinner, okay no candles allowed, in the clubhouse ballroom. The tables flanked with white cloths graced by navy blue satin runners and napkins, mirrors with stars and lighted globes. A full moon backdrop with projected stars and colorful clouds and galaxy backdrop gave the room a sense of a moonlit evening.

The event hosted 74 attendees, which included putters and guests (spouse or friend). As the sky darkened about 8 p.m., the attendees headed to the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Putting Green to receive their glow light bracelets and glow ball. Let the putting begin!

Several of the committee members had setup the putting green with nicely lit tee markers and flag poles, rope lights and beautiful light sprays. Thanks to Don and Barb Ueckert for making this the best Moonlight Madness set up, with the newly constructed solar lantern flagstick lights.

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Lots of laughter and cheering on one another, balls rolling down the sloped green, watching the oddly lit ball and no reading the green in the dark but lots of fun!

First place winners – Maria and Mike Miller, Patty and Bob Stark; Second place winners – LeAnn and Mike Andrade, Sue Virant and Pam Irby; Third place winners and Team with the Most Holes in One – Ruth and Dan Sollin, Stephanie Wolters and Max Fleming; Lowest Individual Score under 40 – Maria Miller, Dan Sollin and Mike Reis; Most Holes in One – Dan Sollin and Mike Gomsrud; Money Hole winners – Pam Irby, Dan Sollin, Mike Reis and Gary Vargas. Congratulations!!!