I came to pickleball looking for exercise. I stayed because it turns out getting humbled by a wiffle ball is surprisingly good for the soul.

Five years later, I own more paddles than I care to admit, know the difference between a Dink and an Erne, and I've discovered something unexpected: pickleball has quietly become one of my best teachers.

Not because it's made me a great player. (The people I play with would be happy to confirm that's still a work in progress.) But because somewhere between the third-shot drops, kitchen faults and the occasional shot that lands in the next ZIP code, I've picked up a few lessons that apply far beyond the court.

I've learned it's important to share. Your partner appreciates it when you don't steal every ball—especially the ones they were about to put away.

I've learned that making a friend is worth far more than winning a point. The score is forgotten by lunchtime. The people often aren't.

I've learned that if you want friends, you have to be one first. Smile. Laugh at yourself. Nobody enjoys playing with someone who's auditioning for ESPN.

I've learned that everyone has off days. Mine just seem to arrive more predictably than I'd like. Either way, it's easier to enjoy the game when you assume everyone is doing their best—including yourself.

I've learned you can't control how well your partner plays. You can control the kind of partner you choose to be. Encouragement almost always works better than unsolicited coaching. (If your partner wanted advice, they would have asked. They didn't.)

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I've learned to apologize when I hit someone with the ball and to forgive the occasional questionable line call. Life, like pickleball, gets a lot more enjoyable when we extend each other a little grace.

I've learned to celebrate the small victories—a perfectly placed dink, a rally that somehow lasted twenty shots, or simply remembering the score. And every now and then, I remember to look beyond the court and admire the mountains.

I've learned that getting "pickled" isn't failure; it's simply an invitation to improve.

Most of all, I've learned to be grateful—grateful for healthy knees (most days), good friends and another chance to play a game that's somehow equal parts competition, comedy and community.

Because in the end, nobody remembers your win-loss record.

They remember whether you were someone they hoped would be on the court with them.

And that's a lesson worth carrying long after the last point has been played.