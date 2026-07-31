At the MountainView Lady Putters monthly luncheon in July, the ladies walked into the MountainView Ballroom to “The Great Outdoors” camping experience. With a camping scene backdrop, Marilyn Ginther and Sue Virant brought the place to life with a 3D display mimicking the picture, with added touches such as a cute little fox, fishing tackle, picnic table with all the accessories, camping chairs, cardboard kayak stands and more. Even a rock fire pit for roasting marshmallows, since no real fires in the ballroom the ladies received a decadent Whitman S’more treat in their goody bags.

Following our regular MVLP business led by Carla DeWolf, president, acknowledging monthly winners and birthday drawing, Marilyn Ginther, acting as a camp director, welcomed the ladies and narrated the day’s events. We began the afternoon with a delicious picnic lunch provided by SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Food and Beverage—BBQ pulled pork sandwich topped with crispy, fried onions, house BBQ sauce, on a brioche bun, a side of mustard seed coleslaw, dill pickle spear and potato chip to enjoy. They even offered a delicious S’mores Campfire Cocktail as the specialty drink of the day. Following the picnic lunch, the ladies were treated with an ice cream cup (vanilla, chocolate or rainbow sherbet) located in the camping cooler and toppings (chocolate, strawberry or caramel and a dollop of whipped cream) on the picnic table.

A second backdrop of the beautiful Arizona National Park with Saguaro cactus and trails was placed on the stage. The staff dimmed the lights as the laser star and galaxy lights shown on the ceiling behind the backdrop simulating the sun going down behind the mountains and the sky starting to illuminate with the vast sea of stars. The tables each had a wood slab centerpiece with a Mason jar containing twinkle lights to represent catching lightening bugs (aka fireflies), the campfire blazing with twinkle lights and a string of lights on the camping backdrop lit the room. Each lady was provided a Camping Bingo card and gifted a miniature flashlight to play a couple rounds. The end of a perfect day!

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The next big event is our fun and crazy Hawaiian Goofy Golf and luncheon held Monday, August 10. The ladies will putt around various obstacles and apparatuses. They will also come dressed in their craziest, wackiest fashion statements or Hawaiian flair. Following putting, the luncheon will be a Taco Bar provided by SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Food and Beverage. In September, we will host a Sponsorship Appreciation luncheon. We have more great events to come. Check out our calendar and flyers on the website at mvlputters.com for more up to date information. GO PUTTERS!

Thanks again for spending the day with us at Camp Arizona!