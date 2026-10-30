On Sunday, September 13 the fine folks of unit 21 took over the greens of SaddleBrooke. There were 28 golfers and 16 spectators that descended on the Catalina golf course to stake their claim. They played 9 holes and a few became victorious!

Amazingly, there was a three-way tie between Doug and Dede Crowder, Jim and Mary Floerke, Tom and Cathy Monroe, and Mike and Kathee Mealer. With third place going to the foursome of Bonnie Westra, Bob Stocks, Lori Hart and Dave Graff. There was also a closest to the hole contest and that was won by Lori Hart!

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After the eventful game play, there was sandwiches, chips and dessert for all. Not only did the golf players win, but there were prizes for the spectators too. The Crowders have been hosting this event for years and always seem to make it better each and every time. It was a huge success and fun was had by all! See ya next year.