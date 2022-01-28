The MouintainView Lady Putter members receive a "Free" Christmas luncheon every year. This has always been a wonderful time to thanks all the members for their participation in making this organization a success.
After putting on Monday, December 13, 2021, the Christmas Holiday Luncheon was held in the MV Clubhouse ballroom. The 98 members and three guests were dressed in holiday cheer while enjoying the Christmas decorations made and supplied by the committee. There were 13 tables to decorate with Darlene Pitman's gorgeous, animated holiday selections.
Lisa Jensema, Head Elf, and Chairperson of the event, and her committee of elves gave gift cards to all members to continue the tradition of "gifts for all". President Jean Kraus presented Ruth Catalinotto with their first Member Emeritus award. Ruth received this honor because she attained the age of 95 and decided to discontinue putting. She will receive a special badge to wear to all putter activities. There was a special raffle ticket pull for someone to win a "Gourd by Varga" created by putter Donna Vargas. The committee thanked Lisa for all her organizational skills and hard work making this event memorable.