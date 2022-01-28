Our Christmas dinner dance has always been one of our favorite events of the year and this year was no exception! We had 143 tennis and POP members with their guests in holiday attire gathered in the beautifully decorated HOA-1 Vista’s Dining Room on Saturday, December 11.
Guests were greeted by Joann Bosworth, Jim Marchisio, Gloria and Doug Wolf and Debbie McGeehan. Our favorite entertainer Chuck Moses provided awesome music for the evening! Cocktail hour started at 5:30 p.m. and was followed by a birthday announcement and cake presentation to Johanna Pawelczyk. Our STC President Doug Wolf made a few comments and presented roses to his Board members.
The dinner started with a plated salad followed by a buffet of two types of pastas, green beans, mashed potatoes and prime rib that “just melted in your mouth”! The entire HOA-1 staff worked very hard to make our evening memorable.
Thanks to Cindy Madsen and her elves, Joann Bosworth, Jane Zielske and Cindy’s daughter, Kaylee Cornwell. They spent quite a few hours making Christmas stocking favors for each person. TJ Duffy captured many special moments of the night. He is an excellent photographer and we are lucky to have his talent in our club. Be sure to check out this event on the STC Facebook page!
The success of the night was reflected by everyone still dancing at 9:30 p.m. to the great music of Chuck Moses! Thanks to my co-chair Jim Marchisio for working with me to make another memorable event for the STC!