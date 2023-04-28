The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) held its annual St Patrick’s Day Social on Friday, March 17. Although the Leprechauns did not bring us their pot of gold from the end of the rainbow, they did bring us great weather.

The event featured 19 mixed-doubles tennis and POP tennis matches from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. When the matches were completed, participants proceeded to the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center to join their fellow non-playing STC members for the BBQ/potluck portion of the social. Approximately 100 members and guests enjoyed appetizers, bratwursts, sauerkraut, side dishes and an array of delicious desserts.

The STC Social Committee wishes to acknowledge all those who helped make this event successful. A BIG “THANK YOU” to Linda Foy, Cindy Madsen, Chris Madsen, Julie Parker, Greg Poling, John Reingruber, Landon Sheat, Carol Sochacki, John Sochacki, Sandy Stettler and other members or the tear-down crew who made this event a success.

SaddleBrooke residents interested in joining the STC to play either tennis or POP tennis should contact Tracy Reingruber, the New-Member Coordinator (tracy.reingruber@gmail.com or (571) 218-7677), or the STC Coordinators (TennisClub@saddlebrooke.org or (520) 825-0255).