Marj Cantrell was the founder of today’s Verde Sputters. This annual event is played in her honor. On Monday, May 1, there were 47 players, consisting of members and their guests. It was a fun day for everyone, even the weather cooperated. Elaine Ackerman and Sheelagh Simpson greeted everyone with a smile as they did check-in to the putting green. Linda Lewis, JoAnn Koblewski, and Nancy Bowers set up the devious and challenging course. Kudos go to Carin Nersesian for her low score of 37. Cathy Howard, Marilyn Palatas, and Sue Ryan each scored a 38. Hazel Roper and Pam Young, both got a 39.

There were 60 members who attended the Marj Cantrell Luncheon. Twelve past Presidents were recognized for their role in carrying out Marj’s dream of ladies coming together in an organized sport to have fun and socialize on a weekly basis. Joan Chorost, Fran Hampton, Paulette Stark, Monica Light, Karen Martin, Carol Odell, Elaine Ackerman, Ginny Porteous, Trudy Miller, Lisa Lefbvre, Lydia O’Connor and Barb Rempel. We raise our putters to you! We also want to give a hurrah to our current Presidents, Helen Bellacqua and Cathy Casler for keeping the dream alive. In addition to our Presidents, our current board members Jan Deer and Sue Leasure, Co-Vice Presidents, Marilyn Palatas and Donna Bujnovsky, Co-Treasurers, Sheelagh Simpson and Debbie Van Berkom, Co-Secretaries are here to listen suggestions or issues and will bring them up for discussion, each month, at board meetings.

Annual Awards were given out to Hazel Roper for having a low score of 31, lowest average of 38.8, and 49 Hole-in-Ones. The most improved player was Laurie Miller. Laurie was down by 3.4 points and Donna Gruninger went home with a new Star of 36! Hilda Clyde was the recipient of the Spirit Award. This award is given to the sputter who shows much spirit for the game, always has a smile, and promotes good sportsmanship. Carolyn McLean was the winner of the free lunch.

Happy Birthday goes out to Tammy Brown, Lisa Lefebvre, Debbie Flato, Carolyn Bewalda, Susan Cluley, Donna Bujnovsky and Karen Martin.

Beginning in June 2023, luncheons only will be paid through your SaddleBrooke HOA-1 house account; NO CASH nor CHECKS ACCEPTED. Many of you have HOA-1 account numbers already and this will eliminate the possibility of lost checks/cash, the rush to get your payment in on time, and holding up the cashing of checks. There will be a form for you to fill out with your name and HOA-1 account number. Please verify your number for accuracy before you fill out the form. Fold the sheet and place it in the box marked SIGN-IN FORMS to be collected by the Vice Presidents. On the day of the luncheon, the Vice Presidents will have the list of those attending with each name and account number to give to the HOA 1 banquet manager. The amount will then be added to your account.

When luncheons begin in the fall, there will be a sign-up sheet at the table on the Mondays before the luncheon. All you’ll need to do is sign your name indicating you will be attending. If you can’t be at “putting”, email Jan Deer (jdeer2_2000@yahoo.com) or Sue Leasure (sleasure1@hotmail.com) by noon on the Monday before the luncheon that you will be attending.

It’s getting hot out there on the putting green. It will be a lot cooler when we meet up again on Monday, June 5, with sign in at 8 a.m. and Putting at 8:30 a.m. Even though it’s earlier, don’t forget your sunscreen, hat, and water. Greeting you at the sign in table will be Donna McPherson and Karen Simmons. Course set up will be Dianne Hoedel and Connie Kotke.

See ya there!