I remember learning years ago that some phases would not be done till 2026 and finding it unfathomable then. Now it is 2026, but there are still two key phases to be done.

Since voters passed RTA Next, the 20-year transportation plan that follows the one passed in 2006, the phases are still being done apace. The problem for the business owners along Grant is that the pace seems so slow.

Hawkins noted that no work was going on that day, a Friday. Work never happens at night or in the evenings.

“They should have been working nights,” he said. “They could have been working Fridays.”

I spoke with Rob Lane, the project manager for the city who is overseeing the Grant Road project. He said phases 3 and 4 are more or less on time, having started in April 2024. These phases are to be completed in October-November 2026.

Lane said that the contractor has had workers labor in four 10-hour shifts per week, which is why they are sometimes not working on Fridays. With the heat, though, they may be going back to five 8-hour shifts, Lane said.

Paving has begun and will go for about three total weeks, Lane said.

“In that three-week period, they’ll have all the base paving down. Alvernon fully base paved. Everything west of Alvernon paved. Side streets east of Alvernon paved.