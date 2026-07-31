Monica and Phil Gray, Unit 18/19 residents, hosted the June rumble at their home on Tuesday, June 9. Our next rumble in August at the home of Paul and Olga Rush.
Most Popular
-
15 popular movies filmed in Arizona to add to your watch list
-
Colorado River's two big lakes drop to lowest water levels on record
-
Tucson church employee accused of embezzling $335K
-
Tucson mom arrested by immigration agents after leaving Pima County courthouse
-
Seafood City opens in Arizona. Why fans camped out to be 1st in line