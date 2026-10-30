On Tuesday, October 13, Connie Biederbeck organized the quarterly women's lunch at La Hacienda. Participants included Gail Plimpton, Jacqui Christensen, Connie Biederbeck, Patty Oswalt, Deb Heist, Janet Fink, Janet Singler, Carol Johnson, Kathleen Weiss and Lois Kelly.
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