A feasibility study such as this is typically released at the same time a company formally decides to start construction and ultimately production at a mine site, says Canadian Mining Magazine, an industry trade publication.

Previously touted environmental benefits

When Copper World announced its plans to produce copper cathodes on site in 2022, it promoted it as a way to ensure that copper mined in Arizona would be sold in the U.S. rather than overseas.

It said this technology would offer major environmental benefits, in the form of reducing heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions and the project's overall carbon footprint.

That would happen because the finished copper would not have to be shipped nearly as far to get to market. In turn, that would reduce the mine's energy use that would typically require the burning of carbon-rich fossil fuels.

Previously, the mine project had come under severe criticism from opponents at public hearings who decried the prospect of the copper being "exported to China" for final processing.

Back in 2022, Hudbay also said it was switching from shipping its copper overseas to shipping it to U.S. customers because, first, “the types, grades, and amounts of ore are very different” from the original Rosemont Mine project.

Second, “local sourcing and reducing greenhouse gas emissions have become significantly more important in the 16 years since the Rosemont project was proposed,” the company said.