What a delightful afternoon! Twelve ladies gathered at the home of Marilyn Ginther on Tuesday, July 14 to enjoy good food, great conversation and plenty of laughter. The table was overflowing with an impressive assortment of homemade salads—everything from tried-and-true favorites to creative new recipes. There was certainly no danger of anyone leaving hungry!

Despite the tempting menu, the group's wild side stopped well short of the "Hard Mike's." Bottled water won by a landslide, proving that sometimes staying hydrated is all the excitement you need!

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The luncheon turned out to be more than just a chance to share a meal. It was a wonderful opportunity for neighbors to catch up, welcome newer faces into the conversation and get to know one another a little better. New friendships were started, plenty of stories were exchanged and laughter filled the afternoon.

Then, right on cue, Arizona's monsoon season reminded us who's really in charge. The distant rumble of thunder was all it took to send everyone gathering purses, sharing quick goodbyes and making a cheerful dash for home before the skies opened up. After all, around here, when the monsoons start talking, it's best to listen!