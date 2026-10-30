It really doesn’t matter where we go or what we do when we get together every month. You can always count on a good time, good conversation and good food. Unit 29 holds Happy Hours at our houses each month, but that event includes men. It’s a whole diﬀerent conversation when you get a group of ladies together!

Ten of us met on Tuesday, September 15 at The Views for lunch. We had friendly service, delicious food with reasonable prices and views of the golf course. It is a hidden gem only 15 minutes away in Sun City. Kay Crowfoot joined us for lunch. She moved to Splendido quite a while ago and Tina Moore joined us. Tina and her husband moved to another unit because of needing a larger home. They both enjoy their friendships from Unit 29 and we enjoy catching up with them!

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Conversations centered around summer travels, future travels, doctors, dentists, osteoporosis, weather, latest fashions, recipes and of course… men! They are always interesting topics, right?? It was a fun day for all of us! We have a Women and Wine in the planning for a November afternoon at the poolside of Marcia Kovac’s. Stay tuned, ladies!!