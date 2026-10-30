Unit 14 had an excellent turnout for the food truck block party on October 14th. Flaming Hearts Food Truck did not disappoint. Many people ordered the delicious ribs or brisket dinner. The food was served hot and fresh.

About 55 Unit 14 residents showed up to have a great dinner on the cul de sac on East Rose Crest Court.

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Residents were encouraged to wear their team colors from either college or professional teams. We had a good assortment of teams represented from all over the country. It was a good conversation starter.

On Wednesday, December 2, Unit 14 will host a Holiday Dinner and Dance. To be included in Unit 14 activities send an email to bk.clark@hotmail.com