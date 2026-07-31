Oh, wait. Those Bobby Darin lyrics from 1958—"Splish, Splash, I Was Taking a Bath"—still haven't left my brain. What a great flashback, though!

But on Tuesday evening, June 23, it was the residents of Unit 8A who were doing the splish, splashing in the HOA-1 pool—although they definitely weren't taking a bath! Other party-goers relaxed poolside in the shade, enjoying the warm evening, plenty of laughter and great conversation . Kudos to the Roadrunner Grill staff for their early-evening service for our party goers. The pizza, wings, and beverages were great.

Our Unit 8A get-together was scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but thanks to the wonderful atmosphere and engaging neighbors, many stayed well beyond the planned hours.

The evening also gave us an opportunity to welcome our newest neighbors, Mark and Twyla, and Rick and Grace, who have both moved into Unit 8A within the past few months. Rick and Grace relocated from Illinois, while Mark and Twyla came from upstate New York after living and traveling in many places around the world.

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Long-time residents welcomed both couples with open arms, and we hope they continue to enjoy the many activities Unit 8A has planned throughout the year. We were especially impressed that, despite the busy and often chaotic process of unpacking and settling into their new homes, they took time to relax, meet their neighbors and become part of the "hood."

Our next gathering will be in August, although several neighbors will be escaping the summer heat for cooler destinations and exciting travels. We’ll look forward to welcoming everyone back and hearing about their adventures.

Stay tuned!