The Ranch Grill was the setting for the SaddleBrooke Unit Four Ladies Luncheon on Wednesday, July 1. More than 20 ladies traveled to SaddleBrooke Ranch and admired the beautiful landscape and fountains in the ponds that led up to the Grill where the luncheon was held.

As we entered the beautiful foyer, we were ushered to private event room that was already set up with menus to order our lunch of choice. The check-in table and three dining tables featured beautiful rose floral arrangements creatively done by Susan Morrison Cluley, chair of the Unit Four Social Committee.

Connie Kotke, Unit Representative, thanked LaVonne Ashwood for spearheading the planning of this event. She also shared information about activities taking place over the 4th of July holiday weekend and discussed the implications of SaddleBrooke becoming a certified FireWise community. Meanwhile, our waitress efficiently took orders and kept our beverages refilled while we chatted with friends old and new.

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Lydia O’Connor was the lucky recipient of our drawing for a $25 gift card to SaddleBrooke One. She will put it to good use in her regular visits to the RoadRunner Grill for breakfast!

There are three events already scheduled for the Unit this fall; watch for details in Unit emails:

Dick and LaVonne Ashwood are excited to return to their garage "porch" to celebrate Play Music on the Porch Day on Saturday, August 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. This international event started as an idea: "What if, for one day, everything stopped and we all just listened to the music? Together, we show the world the power that music holds."

Our annual Welcome Back Event will be Saturday, November 7, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the shaded pavilion adjacent to the DesertView lap pool. Enjoy a few rounds of cornhole followed by a delicious potluck buffet.

The 2026 Holiday Party with Optional Cookie Exchange will be Saturday, December 5.