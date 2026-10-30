Forty-seven Unit 8A residents and friends enthusiastically gathered at the home of Jack Landon, with co-host Nancy Moore, for an evening filled with sports, delicious food, laughter and camaraderie on Tuesday, September 22.

Committee members brought decorations and authentic sports paraphernalia that transformed Jack’s home into a sports fan’s dream. Mini footballs, sports banners, baseballs, pickleball paddles and balls, tennis racquets and a colorful picture-taking wall complete with streamers added to the festive atmosphere. And, of course, the spectacular mountain views provided a beautiful backdrop for the festivities. Several residents wore their favorite sports team jersey.

Our newest residents, Betsy and Kevin, recently moved from Alaska after touring several 55+ communities in southern Arizona before choosing SaddleBrooke.

Besides the beautiful scenery, we hope they have already discovered just how welcoming their new neighbors are—and that Unit 8A’s social events have made their move even sweeter!

The food was so bountiful that anyone who had eaten before arriving were regretful. Many units note the wonderful food brought to their events in Progress articles, but I thought I would list some of the mouthwatering offerings:

Football-shaped, meat-filled puff pastry pasties

Deviled eggs topped with herbs and a single raspberry

Crostini topped with caramelized bacon, a rich sauce, and a sprig of rosemary

Seafood bites nestled in mini-phyllo shells

Stuffed mushrooms

Meatballs

All kinds of wonderful salads

Crackers and cheeses

Ham rolls

Toasted crostini topped with cream cheese, fruit, and edible flowers

Homemade cupcakes with mousse filling

Homemade cookies

Apple dumpling dessert with pecans

And so much more

Anyone hungry yet?? (Can you tell this writer sampled each one??)

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Besides the fabulous food and camaraderie, the BIG highlight of the evening was the sports trivia game developed by our hosts.

The rules were simple: No phones and no collaborating with your partner for answers. Guests were given 15 minutes to answer twelve random sports-related questions.

The competition was fierce, requiring tiebreaker questions: “What year did the Bears win the Superbowl and who was their opponent?” - 1986 and New England Patriots. “What year did the Cubs win their last World Series and who was their opponent?” - 2016 and Cleveland Indians.

Dick Dunbar emerged victorious, proving himself to be a true sports enthusiast! If he chooses, his $25 gift card prize means he can now enjoy a meal at the Road Runner Grill while watching the “Game of the Week.” What a winning combination!

A BIG thank-you to Karen Proffitt, our social committee member, for her extensive preparation and organization, and to our gracious hosts for helping make this party such a HUGE hit!

Fans cheered, celebrated, and enjoyed every minute of the evening. It was wonderful to see so many Unit 8A residents and friends come together and help make this such a fun and memorable event and making the evening so special. Stay tuned for more social gatherings. There's always something fun on the horizon!