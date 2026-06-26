Nineteen residents joined together at El Charro for their Sunday Brunch on Sunday, May 12. I was pleasantly surprised to see so many from our side of Unit Two; i.e., Walt and Bevin Wagner, Bill Summers, BK Koch, Frank Michela, Molly Jones, Tom and Carol Baltrus, George and JoAnna Gubdloch, Mark and Ivah Randall, and Larry and Patty Field. However, Carol and Larry Jones, Karen and Greg Adams proudly represented the Desert Star side as did Jerry and Danna Koelling. I had the Huevos Rancheros but I was really eyeing Patty Field’s Basic breakfast. Along with the breakfast was a table of pastries which we choose as many as we want. Little Miss Molly Jones had the chicken tortilla soup and she said it was the best she had ever had! It did look good…..lots of shredded chicken.

On Thursday, May 21, Unit Two Happy Hour had about 16 residents come and go. Missing those Snowbirds but we all had a great time. Patty Field won the Lottery even though Jack Easkin came running over to buy tickets with hopes of winning again.

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See ya there!