Summer heat doesn’t stop Unit 46ers from doing what they love – Eating, Playing, and Celebrating!

In June, thanks went out to Jan and Greg Cahill for hosting a ‘warm’, but inviting, Appetizer Party, where Grant and Stephanie Stewart won a 50/50 drawing and donated their winnings back to the Unit! And then in July, Unit 46 Divas enjoyed a Red, White and Blue celebration at Fork & Fire Smokehouse. According to organizer Michelle Deal, “Kudos to the 20 fabulous ladies who braved the 104° heat to join us. The food definitely did not disappoint! Everyone went home with a commemorative red, white, and blue bracelet or a pair of patriotic earrings. We also had a little extra fun with scratch-off tickets, and three lucky winners Aleta, Cathie and Carla took home festive red, white, and blue insulated tumblers.”

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Check your Unit 46 emails for an upcoming Bowling event in August.