Thanks to Michelle Deal and Lynn Bershtel (and all the helping hands) for putting together a Diva-inspired Cinco de Mayo. The evening event, held at Michelle's home, was attending by 33 Divas. Michelle, recently retired, has been delving into beading and jewelry making, and made custom, beaded pens for the lucky ladies. Ladies were also presented with a take-home glass, that was filled with Peggy Downs secret recipe Margaritas. Michelle posted, "Our taco soup bar was a huge hit with all the fun toppings, and dessert was delicious homemade flan made by Peggy Downs—the perfect sweet ending to the evening."

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