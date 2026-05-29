Jo Parson’s beautiful backyard set the scene for a lively gathering of Unit 28 ladies, who happily spent a couple of hours sharing favorite dishes at a potluck brunch. It was delightfully indulgent—especially for 11 a.m. on a Thursday, when “I’ll just have a taste” quickly became a full sampling tour of the table (purely in the name of fairness, of course).

The laughter rose right along with the bubbly, and the camaraderie was unmistakable. It’s remarkable how efficiently a group can solve the world’s problems—though, to be fair, the solutions seemed even better after the second mimosa.

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Really, does it get much better than a perfectly warm spring day, a dozen neighbors and friends, and a table full of delicious food, shared stories and a few (perfectly justified) mimosas in a beautifully decorated SaddleBrooke backyard? Any claims to “just one” were treated as highly optimistic.