The fun loving neighbors of Unit 11 partied again with Booze and Bites at the Road Runner Grill on Sunday, September 13. It was so nice to reconnect with friends returning from the summer and hearing all about their trips and voyages. We are anxiously waiting for all of the Snow Birds" to return so we can all be united again.

This is the last Happy Hour for Unit 11 for the season but you can bet the Social Committee has been very busy planning many more parties and events for the coming year.

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Again, we send our many thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at the Road Runner Grill for all of their help in making this event another big success.