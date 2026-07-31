Sandy Seppala organized another memorable happy hour with her team of helpers on Monday, May 18. You can count on everything working out perfectly with Sandy... even the weather! It was held on the tennis patio, but all day it was extremely windy. Well, by 5 p.m., the wind died and it was a gorgeous night enjoyed by all!

Sandy always sets the atmosphere with beautiful decorations and this event was no diﬀerent! The tables had centerpieces of candles and ﬂowers in a patriotic theme. The volunteers who assisted with the set up were Dave Carrano, Lynne Austin, Jack and Brooke McIntyre and Rod and Francine Mundy. We have enthusiastic volunteers always willing to help!

Brooke and Lynne held a 50/50 raﬄe. Rod Mundy was the lucky winner going home with $68! Maybe he’ll share it with his wife Francine and take her out for a treat.

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We were able to meet two new homeowners from Ashland, Oregon. Julie Gjovik who has a mother living in SaddleBrooke and her partner, Jackie Wilda. They are happy to be here enjoying our amazing community.

The food selections were excellent which included various deviled eggs, gyoza, bacon and pineapple wrapped water chestnuts, chicken nuggets and various dips. Our unit has the best bakers and who doesn’t enjoy a good dessert? We had cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate swirled pistachio cake and chocolate cookies. Our two hour happy hour lasted until the very end which is always a positive sign of a good time for all 30 people!