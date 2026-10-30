Unit 15 gathered at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 for a putting competition. The rain and thunder stopped just in time for us to enjoy our event.

Prizes were awarded to lowest scores for men and women and most holes in one.

The winners were:

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Dale Wilson - men

Joyce Deutsch - women

Jeri Voyles - holes in one

After the competition we moved to the Vistas for burger night.

This was a fun event and well attended by our unit. Thank you to the banquet staff for helping us arrange the restaurant reservations.