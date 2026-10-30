After taking a little summer break from our regular monthly happy hours, Unit 36 Orange was more than ready to get together again in September and this time, we decided to mix things up a bit!

Instead of gathering at a neighbor’s home, we headed over to MountainView Bar & Grill, where the newly decorated interior lobby became our own private Happy Hour space for the afternoon. We had dedicated wait staff looking after us, so all we had to do was relax, order a drink and enjoy the company. And enjoy it we did!

A fantastic 29 neighbors joined us for an afternoon filled with drinks, conversation, laughter and plenty of good old-fashioned nattering. There was lots of catching up to do after the summer, and, clearly, nobody was in much of a hurry to leave.

In fact, when our official 5:00 p.m. finish time rolled around, quite a few of the group simply carried on. Many headed into the restaurant for dinner, where the chatting, laughing and socializing continued.

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It was a wonderful afternoon, a great turnout and another reminder of just how much fun our Unit 36 orange get-togethers can be.

We’re already looking forward to the next one!

Fancy hosting a future Happy Hour at your home? Email Kathy Hampton, our Unit Representative, at unit36orange@gmail—we’d love to hear from you!