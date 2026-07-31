For our June social gathering, Unit 11 brought over 40 residents together for friendship, conversation and maybe a little food and drink (ok, maybe a bit more than a little). The RRG staff was wonderful as usual and Happy Hour did not disappoint. Thanks to Trish, Kelly and Raphael for ensuring readiness for our group. Also, many thanks and kudos to Ric Nicholson, our Unit 11 rep, and Lynne Pendlebury, our Social Chairman for organizing this fun event.

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To top the evening off, as we departed RRG, our first monsoon storm hit just hours before the "official season" was to begin, thrilling all with lightning, thunder, rainbows and much needed rain. Cheers were spread loudly all around. A perfect evening!