On the wonderful evening of Saturday, July 4, over 40 friends and neighbors of Unit 24 gathered at the lovely home of Kevin Haverstock and Jo Carter to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our independence. Many guest dressed in patriotic red, white and blue hats, shirts and dresses, making it an extra festive occasion.

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Guests feasted on an assortment of tapas foods, with good old American hot dogs being the main dish. Everyone enjoyed each other's company, the good food, the cooperative weather and the reminder that we live in a great country.