Unit 21 was up to good fun again! This time it was the annual Oktoberfest and Cornhole Tourney held at Dana Eckhardts' house on Thursday, October 8. There was plenty of brats, German potato salad, pretzels, green salad and desserts for all, co-host Silke Bender made sure of that.

The cornhole tourney brought out all the guns. Three courts were used to keep the play moving along. Lederhosen, court one, was dominated by Glenn and Alisa Fenstermacher. Sauerkraut, court two, was won by Jim and Mary Floerke and Hofbrau Haus, court three, was Craig and Benith MacPherson. Then there was a playoff that lead to the MacPherson's winning first place for $50, the Floerke's at second place for $40 and the Fenstermacher's at third place with a $25 gift certificate.

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Everyone really said they had a great time. Please keep an eye out for upcoming events, so you too can have some good fun! See you at the next event.