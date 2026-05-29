The savory scent of simmering spices filled the air on Tuesday evening as Unit Nine residents gathered for the community’s much-anticipated Annual Chili Dinner. Held on Wednesday, April 29 at the Activity Center, the event drew a crowd of 48 neighbors eager to sample a variety of homemade chili recipes and enjoy a night of good food and great company.

This year’s dinner featured an impressive lineup of six different chilies, crafted by residents using a mix of chicken and beef. From mild and comforting to bold and fiery, the range of spice levels offered something for every palate.

In addition to the star of the evening, attendees enjoyed fresh salad and an assortment of crackers to complement their chili bowls. The meal concluded on a sweet note with two generously sized cakes—one rich chocolate and one classic vanilla—ensuring no guest left hungry.

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Funded by Unit Nine’s membership dues, the annual event continues to be a highlight on the community calendar. Organizers thanked all the volunteers who contributed their time, talent and taste buds to make the evening a success.

With full bellies and warm hearts, residents left already looking forward to next year’s chili showdown.