What a difference 22 days can make!

In March, our Unit 8A’s outdoor was “entertained” with non-stop rain. But that didn’t stop residents from enjoying event experienced rain throughout a compUnit 8A’s appetizer party, hosted by Chris Watkins, was once again a wonderful success, drawing an enthusiastic crowd. Her home offered stunning views of the golf course and mountains, along with comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, all complemented by an impressive spread of appetizers and desserts—some worthy of a James Beard Award. Unlike the weather during our last Unit event, the conditions this time were nothing short of spectacular.

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Fifty residents filled Chris’s home and patio with laughter, lively conversation and plenty of delicious and creative food, continuing what has quickly become a cherished tradition in Unit 8A. The evening also included heartfelt farewells to a few departing snowbirds, many of whom were likely wishing they could extend their stay to enjoy more events and the unusually comfortable spring temperatures.