Monday was fun day at our monthly Happy Hour hosted by Dave Carrano and Lynne Austin. It was the day after our ﬁrst monsoon of the season and the night was perfect! Plenty of seating inside and out with stunning views of the mountains and the golf course.

We have a small unit comprised of many original residents who have known each other over 20 years. We welcomed a new couple that located here from St Louis, Missouri, Artie and Donna Romero. Artie has been busy with “DIY” projects in their new house. They look forward to being busy with some fun activities SaddleBrooke has to oﬀer and not doing so many projects at home.

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At least 30 residents ﬁlled the patio and home with lot’s of laughter and good stories. T he best time was had by Rocco, Dave and Lynne’s three- year-old Pomeranian dog! He loves all the attention hoping he may get a taste of some of the delicious appetizers or desserts!!

Our unit happy hour is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. You know it’s a good time when some of us are still there at 7:30 p.m.! Good memories and more amazing times with our wonderful neighbors.