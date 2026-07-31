Unit 36 Orange and Yellow gathered for a private wine tasting at the MountainView Bar & Grill on Thursday, June 18, where 31 neighbors came together for an elegant and enjoyable afternoon of wine, food and friendship.

The event was held in the ballroom, which was beautifully decorated with crisp white tablecloths, plenty of wine glasses and small plates of carefully selected snacks to complement the wines being poured. Guests enjoyed three different cheeses, salted crackers, grapes, dried cherries and, of course, dark chocolate pieces a perfect pairing with the wines being tasted.

Throughout the afternoon, guests were educated on each of the wines, learning about their flavors, origins and the stories behind them. The featured wines were Angels & Cowboys, Bonanza, Matchbook and Rosenblum, offering a delicious selection that included one rosé, one white wine and two red wines.

One particularly memorable wine was Matchbook, which came with a fascinating family story. As the story goes, two young brothers accidentally set fire to a haystack, causing damage to their family property. Years later, they grew up determined to repay that damage by starting a vineyard. From that incident, Matchbook Wines was born and the rest is history.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

All four wines were thoroughly enjoyed by the group. Guests also had the opportunity to purchase the wines at discounted rates, either by the bottle or by the case, with some even sharing a case with their neighbors.

Following the tasting, many guests continued the festivities next door at the restaurant, where the conversation, laughter and neighborly spirit carried on well into the evening. For some, the celebration lasted until the restaurant closed.

It was a wonderful afternoon filled with good wine, good food and great company, another memorable gathering for Unit 36 Orange and Yellow.