Under clear skies and warm evening sunshine, members of Unit Nine gathered on Thursday, May 28 for the group’s beloved annual ice cream social, hosted this year at the welcoming home of Ron and Lee Thomas.

A total of 60 Unit Nine members turned out for the festive event, enjoying each other's company in a relaxed, cheerful atmosphere. The highlight of the evening was a delicious spread of ice cream catered by the popular local vendor Licks Ice Cream. Guests had their pick from a unique Quintuple of flavors—Wild Cherry (vegan), Vanilla, Vietnamese coffee, Carmen almond fudge and Vietnam Cinnamon—each a hit in its own right.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The annual social, a cherished tradition in Unit Nine, continues to be a cornerstone of community connection and summertime joy. With good friends, great weather and even better ice cream, this year’s gathering was a sweet success.