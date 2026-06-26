Unit 36 Orange held its monthly Happy Hour on Thursday, May 21 at the beautiful home of Deena and Gordon Bentley, and what a wonderful evening it was!

With sunshine, a slight breeze, and a picture-perfect Arizona evening as the backdrop, 22 neighbors gathered to enjoy good food, great conversation, and plenty of laughter. Guests brought delicious homemade dishes, desserts and drinks to share, creating a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

It was especially nice to see both new and longtime neighbors connecting, sharing stories and enjoying the warm community spirit that makes Unit 36 Orange so special.

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A heartfelt thank-you to Deena and Gordon for graciously opening their home and hosting such a memorable evening.

Next month, instead of our regular Happy Hour, we are excited to join with Unit 36 Yellow for our very own private wine tasting at the MountainView Bar & Grill. It promises to be another fun opportunity to gather, socialize and enjoy time with neighbors... we hope to see even more of you there!