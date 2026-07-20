TV
AUSL SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma City at Carolina
MLB (NATIONAL)
4:10 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at L.A. Angels
MLB (REGIONAL)
6:40 p.m.
NBCSCA / DBACKS.TV — Athletics at Arizona
TENNIS
2 a.m.
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TENNIS — Kitzbuhel, Estoril, Hamburg, Prague early rounds
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
4 p.m.
FS1 — La Familia vs. The Ville
6 p.m.
FS1 — The Enchantment vs. AfterShocks
WNBA
5 p.m.
PEACOCK / NBCSN — Las Vegas at Toronto
7 p.m.
USA — Minnesota at. Seattle
WNBA League Pass / MNMT — Washington at Golden State
RADIO
MLB
6:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Athletics at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)