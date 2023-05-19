Five-star Arizona commit Carter Bryant reportedly is switching high schools, leaving his father's Sage Hill School team for Corona Centennial.

Veteran Southern California basketball analyst Frank Burlison tweeted that Bryant has already enrolled at Centennial and is taking classes. Bryant has been spending the spring playing for the Paul George Elite EYBL team, along with fellow UA commit Jamari Phillips.

The move will give Bryant a chance to play for a powerhouse high school program that is also closer to his home in Riverside, California, while his father, D'Cean, is expected to remain the coach at Sage Hill in Newport Beach.

Bryant and both his parents all told the Star last month they had worked out a car shuttle to help Carter reach Sage Hill every day, a commute that lasted over an hour.